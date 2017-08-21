Malaysia sends three vessels and helicopter for search and rescue of 10 missing US sailors

PUTRAJAYA - The search for the 10 missing sailors from the USS John S McCain warship has been divided into four sectors and covers an area of about 260 sq km, said Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Director General Admiral Datuk Zulkifli Abu Bakar at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

The collision happened about 4.5 nautical miles off Teluk Ramunia in Johor.

The agency launched a search and rescue operation at 8.45am, sending three vessels, KM Mulia, Petir 12 and Penggalang 39. It later also deployed the AW139 helicopter, at 11.30am.

The operation also involves the Royal Malaysian Navy and the marine police, as well as the Indonesian Navy, which is sending two vessels, KRI Parang and Cucuk, said Datuk Zulkifli.

He said the incident happened in Malaysian territorial waters, and that MMEA is the lead agency for the search and rescue operation.

MMEA will deploy a Bombardier aircraft on rotation for the operation, said Mr Zulkifli, and that investigations will be carried out by Malaysian Marine Department.

"Our officers will be in communication with Singapore authorities after this. Assets on the ground are also talking to each other because we don't want another collision between the assets on the ground," he said.

"I dont think we should argue about whose waters. We should focus on the search and rescue operation," he said to questions from reporters.

Singapore's Maritime Port Authority had said earlier in a statement that the collision happened in Singapore territorial waters in the Singapore Strait.

"We believe the Singapore assets are there. We will tell them these are Malaysian waters. If they want to assist in the search and rescue operation, they are welcome," said Mr Zulkifli.