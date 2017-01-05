Malaysia seizes another S$832,000 in cash and gold in graft probe involving secretary-general

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - More gold and cash worth an estimated RM2.6 million (S$832,000) have been recovered in relation to the arrest of Rural and Regional Development Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohd Arif Ab Rahman.

Sources said a team of graft busters opened up a safe deposit box in a bank on Thursday (Jan 5) and seized about 8kg worth of gold valued at RM1.6 million.

In addition, several other safe deposit boxes from few other banks also saw the seizure of RM1 million worth of cash, including A$80,000 (S$83,710).

"We also towed back a multi-purpose vehicle - a Toyota Estima - owned by the suspect's son from his house in Subang Jaya.

"Our records showed that there are more than 10 plots of land registered under the family's name around the Klang Valley region," added the source.

The value of the land has yet to be determined and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (Macc) was still checking if the properties were amassed through corrupt ways.

The Macc will also be liasing with the Inland Revenue Board to ascertain if the Datuk had evaded paying any taxes since 2010.

Macc deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki said so far, no new arrests had been made.

Azam said however, more witnesses would be sought to assist in the probe.

On Wednesday (Jan 4), the Macc arrested Mohd Arif at his home just as he was about to leave for work.

Azam confirmed the arrest of the serving Rural and Regional Development Ministry secretary-general by his officers.

Mohd Arif was nabbed at his home in USJ3, Subang Jaya, while his two sons were arrested at the Macc headquarters in Putrajaya after they were called in for questioning.

Officers who conducted a 12-hour search at Mohd Arif's house found gold bars, 150 luxury handbags, branded watches and foreign currencies.

The gold bars and Australian and Euro currencies seized were estimated at RM3 million.

The designer handbags were from brands such as Chanel, Hermes, Dior, Louis Vuitton and Gucci.

Prices for some of these bags range from RM7,000 to RM100,000 each.