Malaysia seeks public feedback on KL-S'pore high-speed rail link

Malaysia is sharing plans of the high-speed rail (HSR) project linking Kuala Lumpur and Singapore for public feedback over the next three months.

Malaysia's MyHSR Corp yesterday also unveiled the detailed proposed alignment of the HSR for the first time, as part of its public consultation exercise.

It said 14 permanent information booths will be set up for "public inspection" in local town councils and the offices of Malaysia's Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD).

Another 29 booths will be part of a series of roadshows at malls along with district and city councils in stakeholder states and areas - Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

The public's input "will be used by MyHSR for further evaluation and improvement of the KL-Singapore HSR project prior to submission to SPAD for approval", MyHSR's commercial director, Mr Tonny Yeap, said.

MyHSR Corp is the Malaysia project delivery company that is working with Singapore's Land Transport Authority on the HSR project.

Kuala Lumpur and Singapore signed an agreement last December to build and complete the HSR by 2026.

Spanning 350km, the railway line will have seven stations in Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Seremban, Ayer Keroh, Muar, Batu Pahat and Iskandar Puteri.

The only station in Singapore will be at Jurong East.

Public feedback can be submitted to staff members present at the roadshows or via MyHSR's website.

MyHSR's project delivery director Mark Loader told reporters that the firm aims to begin land acquisition and construction works in April or May next year, after the public feedback review is completed.

The HSR will have a non-stop express service between the two cities taking just 90 minutes.

The journey currently takes four hours by car.