Malaysia salesman strikes S$8 million jackpot

PETALING JAYA (The Star/Asia News Network) - A 30-year-old salesman has won the Da Ma Cai jackpot of RM25.9 million (S$8.21 million) after betting on his children's identity card numbers.

He bought the winning ticket from an outlet he regularly visited in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur.

"The euphoric feeling and the sensation of winning are overwhelming," the man said in a press statement issued by lottery operator Da Ma Cai on Friday (Aug 4).

"It took me two days to calm down to realise that I really won a whopping RM25 million jackpot."

The man, who said he believed he owed the fortune to his children, said he would not quit his job just yet.

"There is still a lot to think and plan, so I will take one step at a time," he said.

He added that he would use the money to buy a property for his young family and to take care of his parents.

Da Ma Cai said it had distributed more than RM75 million in jackpot prize money this year.