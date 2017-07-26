Malaysia rolls out vaccination campaign amid rabies outbreak

Dogs being taken for anti-rabies jabs at the Kota Sentosa Basketball Stadium in Kuching, Sarawak. An outbreak of rabies in the Malaysian states of Sarawak and Perak in recent weeks has many dog owners anxious. It

also claimed its fifth victim, a 52-year-old man in Serian, Sarawak, on Sunday.

Malaysia's Health Minister S. Subramaniam yesterday said that only people who were bitten by dogs in the areas affected by rabies will be vaccinated.

To date, 17,800 animals have been vaccinated in the districts where the outbreak has happened.