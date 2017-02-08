Malaysia Red Shirts leader Jamal Yunos resigns as Sungai Besar Umno chief

PETALING JAYA - Red Shirts leader Jamal Yunos has tendered his resignation as Sungai Besar Umno chief to Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar, The Star reported.

Datuk Seri Jamal handed over his resignation letter to Mr Noh at his office in Putrajaya on Wednesday (Feb 8).

Mr Jamal, in a WhatsApp group message, explained that the resignation was specifically from his posts as Sungai Besar Umno chief as well as Sungai Besar Barisan Nasional chairman.

In the letter addressed to Mr Noh, Mr Jamal said his arrest and detention last week had tarnished Umno's image.

"As you are aware, I have been arrested by the police as I was suspected to have committed robbery under section 395 of the Penal Code. As a result, I was remanded for five days and was detained at the Shah Alam police headquarters," he said.

"This, I believe, has tarnished the name of the party and its leadership, especially in Selangor. As someone who loves the party, I take full responsibility over my actions and would like to resign from my posts. I will adhere to any decision made by the party," he said in the letter dated Tuesday (Feb 7).

He then shared several photos of him speaking to Mr Noh in Putrajaya, although he did not divulge details of their conversation.

Mr Jamal, a businessman, is seen as the poster boy of the aggressive Malay right wing Red Shirts movement. He is unpopular with the opposition and political activists as he often disrupts the meetings of those seen as anti-Umno or anti-government.

Mr Jamal was arrested with nine of his friends on Feb 2 for trespassing into gambling dens around Selangor.

The arrest came after Mr Jamal and his Red Shirt supporters in December carried out "raids" on suspected illegal vice dens.

Following his release on Monday, Mr Jamal announced his intention to resign from Umno, stressing that it was for the sake of the party.

Hundreds of his supporters however turned up at his home on Tuesday, urging him to not give up his posts.