Malaysia recalls two brands of China canned sardines found to contain worms

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two brands of canned sardine from China have been recalled as they were found to be contaminated with dead worms.

The Health Ministry said it had conducted checks on the two brands following posts on social media that the canned sardines imported from China were tainted with nematodes, a type of worm.

Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Ministry's Food Safety and Quality division had conducted analysis on the TL Tan Lung and TLC brand canned sardines in tomato sauce and found that they did not comply with the Food Act 1983.

"As such, enforcement has been taken by the Ministry and the importer involved has been instructed to recall the products," he said in a statement on Thursday (April 19).

"The Ministry will continue to monitor canned sardine and mackerels that are imported at all the entry points and supermarkets nationwide.

"Enforcement will be taken if the products do not comply with the Food Act 1983."

It had been reported that the Indonesian Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) had instructed three importers to recall the tins of imported mackerel from the markets after they were found contaminated with dead worms earlier this month.

Dr Noor Hisham said consumers can contact their respective state or district health departments or get in touch with the Ministry through its website or with the Food Safety and Quality division on its Facebook page for any complaints on food hygiene and safety.