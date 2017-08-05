Malaysia police to record Mahathir's statement over alleged plot to topple PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR (The Star/Asia News Network) - Malaysia police will record statements from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and others over an alleged plot to topple Prime Minister Najib Razak, the deputy police chief said on Saturday (Aug 5).

Dr Mahathir had recently alleged that Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamid had asked for his support to oust Datu Seri Najib.

Dr Ahmad Zahid denied this on Friday, saying that he had a voice recording of the meeting.

Without naming Dr Mahathir, Dr Ahmad Zahid said it was an "individual" who suggested a vote of no-confidence against Mr Najib.

Both camps have lodged police reports regarding the matter.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim told reporters after launching a training centre on Saturday police will summon individuals relevant to the investigation to record their statements.

When asked if it will include Dr Mahathir, Noor Rashid said "Yes".

The case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation.