Malaysia police ask public to stop tempting law enforcers with bribes

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A senior police officer has urged Malaysians to stop offering bribes to enforcement officers, as part of efforts to curb corruption.

Perak Deputy Chief Police Officer, Deputy Commander Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob, said the public and all uniformed units, including the police, must play their roles to eradicate corruption in the country.

"We hope the people will stop offering bribes. Both acts of giving and receiving are offences," he told reporters after the state-level police contingent anti-corruption pledge at its air unit training centre on Monday (July 24).

"The police are prepared and we also want the people to be with us," he added.

About 400 policemen were present during the ceremony. Also present was state Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director Datuk Nooraziah Abdul Manaf.

In Kota Kinabalu, Sabah Police Deputy Comm Datuk Razarudin Husain said they were always vigilant for possible corruption involving their personnel.

He said he could not deny that it existed but said its Integrity and Standard Compliance Department was on the lookout for such incidences.

However, DCP Razarudin said there were no reports of border-based policemen accepting bribes in exchange for allowing foreigners to slip into the state.

He said there was also no evidence of marine police near Tawau involved in graft, as claimed in an Indonesian video clip widely circulated over social media earlier this year.

"If there was any evidence of wrongdoing by the personnel involved, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission will take action.

"We will not compromise with any form of wrongdoing among our personnel," he added.

DCP Razarudin said this after leading more than 3,400 police personnel in taking the corruption-free pledge at the Sabah police headquarters in Kepayan near here.

Among those present was Sabah MACC director Datuk Sazali Salbi.

He said the MACC would assist the police to tackle graft and any type of wrongdoing within the force.