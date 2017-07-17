Malaysia police arrest man for posting remarks insulting Johor Princess on Instagram

JOHOR BARU (The Star/Asia News Network) - Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in Negeri Sembilan for posting remarks on Instagram that allegedly insult Johor Princess Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim and the Johor royal institution.

The incident happened the same day the Johor palace announced that Tunku Aminah will marry Dutchman Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, Tampines Rovers Football Club’s former marketing manager, on Aug 14.

State police Chief Comm Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said that police received a report regarding the alleged insult at around 6pm on Sunday (July 16).

He said that the Negeri Sembilan police contingent nabbed the suspect at Ampangan area on the same day, and the case was being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

If charged and found guilty, the man could face a maximum fine of RM50,000, a one-year jail sentence or both.

He said that the police would not compromise with people who use social media as a platform to spread hate among others.

"The public have been urged to refrain from abusing social media as the police will not hesitate to take action against offenders," said Comm Wan Ahmad.