Malaysia PM Najib Razak accepts Donald Trump's invite for meeting at White House

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak has accepted an invitation by United States President Donald Trump for talks at the White House in September.

Wisma Putra said in a statement that Datuk Seri Najib will be undertaking a working visit to Washington at the invitation of Mr Trump.

"At the invitation of the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, the Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak will undertake a working visit to Washington, DC on Sept 12, 2017," the statement said.

"Malaysia and United States of America looks forward to celebrating the 60th anniversary of bilateral ties, which have been enhanced under the Prime Minister's leadership to a comprehensive partnership based on shared interests."

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "The two leaders are expected to discuss areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, including national security, the global fight against terrorism and extremism, and trade and investment that will benefit our nations and our peoples."

The White House said in a statement: "President Trump looks forward to celebrating the 60th anniversary of United States-Malaysia bilateral relations and discussing ways to strengthen and broaden our bilateral relationship and expand regional cooperation with one of America's closest partners in Southeast Asia."

US relations with Malaysia, which the US sees as an important partner in standing up to China's extensive territorial claims in East Asia, had improved under former president Barack Obama, who in 2014 became the first US president to visit the country in 50 years.