Malaysia navy team and cops detonate bomb found in waters off Mersing

KUANTAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police and a navy bomb disposal unit have detonated an explosive device found in the waters off Mersing in Johor.

The object was reportedly discovered by fishermen in the waters off Endau, Mersing at 10.45am on Saturday (July 29).

A statement by the Royal Malaysian Navy said it had been alerted to the object by the Endau Fishermen's Association.

A navy explosives ordinance disposal team was dispatched to the location at Jeti Vista to assist Johor police in identifying the object believed to be a mine disposal charge.

The object was then destroyed at Sungai Paya Mengkuang, about 5km from Jeti Vista by the Johor Baru police bomb disposal unit with assistance from the Navy's team at 11.24am on Sunday.