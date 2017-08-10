Malaysia rounds up more than 100 foreigners in anti-terror raids targeting Cyberjaya

CYBERJAYA - Malaysia rounded up more than 100 foreigners in a second round of anti-terrorism raids that involved the use of devices to detect radioactive materials.

Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, who led the operation on Wednesday night (Aug 9), said it targeted Cyberjaya as there were possibilities of the presence of foreign terror fighters (FTFs) from Syria and Iraq, the New Straits Times reported on Thursday.

More than 100 foreigners from “high-risk” countries including Syria and Iraq were rounded up and taken to Sepang district police station for screening, the report said.

“We will go through the database to ensure that they are not in the wanted list of FTFs that we are tracking down,” Ayob told reporters.

Authorities believed that at least 16 FTFs deported from Turkey in recent months could be hiding in the country, according to the report.

The operation involved Bukit Aman's Counter-Terrorism Division and others including the Internal Security and Public Order Department, forensics, Special Action (UTK) and Bomb Disposal units.

For this raid, the operatives brought with them Personal Radiation Devices (PRD), which Ayob said were useful to his men as they had in the past entered target areas at the risk of being exposed to radioactive materials.

"With the devices we would be able to detect radioactive materials beforehand and retreat to call in specialists to neutralise the area," he was quoted as saying.

He added that the PRD or the RadEye would also be used during the upcoming Sea Games to detect possible terror elements involving the use of radioactive materials.

Atomic Energy Licencing Board (AELB) director-general Hamrah Mohd Ali said 95 PRD, 8 radiation backpacks and 8 hand-held identifiers would be used by the police during the Sea Games.

The report said the PRD, costing about 5,000 euros (S$8,005) each, is a sensitive device that could detect radiation within a 50-m radius, and that those packed in backpacks could be used to scan larger areas.