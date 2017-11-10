Malaysia man who dressed up as suicide bomber for Halloween surrenders to police

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The man who dressed up as a suicide bomber for a Halloween party and triggered public alarm has been detained by police after he surrendered himself.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Zani Che Din said the man was detained at the district police headquarters on Friday (Nov 10) and will be remanded on Saturday.

"We are acting on a police report lodged over the Oct 28 incident," Asst Comm Mohd Zani said when contacted.

He added the case has been classified under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

It had been reported that a man distressed residents of an apartment here after he dressed up as a suicide bomber, apparently for a Halloween costume party.

"At about 7.40pm on Oct 28, residents at an apartment in Damansara Perdana came across the man who was dressed as a suicide bomber.

"It was for a Halloween party and he was spotted riding the lift," ACP Mohd Zani had said.