Malaysia graft-buster seizes S$962,000 in cash and gold bars in latest graft case

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized gold bars and cash amounting to about RM3 million (S$962,000) in the graft investigation involving a top-ranking civil servant.

It was reported that the secretary-general of a Federal ministry with a "Datuk" title was the latest to be detained by the MACC for alleged corruption.

"Also arrested was a 29-year-old male individual who is believed to have received and kept bribes from contractors, suppliers and vendors linked to the secretary-general," said MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 4).

"So far, the MACC has confiscated cash and gold bars worth about RM3 million," said Datuk Azam.

A team from the MACC picked up both suspects at about 8am on Wednesday (Jan 4).

The Datuk, aged 59, was detained at his house in USJ Subang Jaya.

He is suspected to have abused his power and position since 2010 to solicit for bribes.

Initial investigations showed the Datuk had a direct hand in appointing contractors, suppliers and vendors.