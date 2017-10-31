Malaysia government cannot reveal details of 1MDB case with investigation ongoing, minister says

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian government is not able to reveal details on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case as investigations are still ongoing, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Azalina Othman Said.

Datuk Seri Azalina told Parliament on Monday (Oct 30) that Attorney-General (A-G) Mohamed Apandi Ali had directed police to conduct further investigations on the state investment fund.

"A further investigation into 1MDB is being done, as per the A-G's instruction on Oct 24 this year," she said in a written reply to opposition lawmaker Gobind Singh Deo.

"Since the matter is still under investigation, any details of the case cannot be revealed because this would only jeopardise police efforts, besides causing prejudice to the case," she said.

Gobind had asked as to why there was a delay in concluding the case although the police had submitted the investigation papers to the A-G Chambers on April 12.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohamad Fuzi Harun had on Sept 20 said the police have concluded their investigations into 1MDB and there was no need to investigate the case further.

However, he had said the police would act if there were new instructions issued by the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) or the federal Cabinet.

Police had formed an investigation team in April 2016 to scrutinise the PAC report on 1MDB, following a PAC report tabled in Parliament.

Former IGP Khalid Abu Bakar had in June directed the police to further investigate 1MDB based on the investigation papers that were submitted.

The United States Department of Justice on June 15 filed the latest in its series of 1MDB-related civil forfeiture suits.