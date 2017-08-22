Malaysia expands search for 10 missing US sailors

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has expanded by more than threefold the sea area covered in its search for the 10 missing sailors of the USS John S McCain, the country's maritime agency said on Tuesday (Aug 22).

that it still had yet to find any of the sailors who went missing after the US guided-missile destroyer collided with an oil tanker on Monday morning.

"The search and rescue sector is broken down today to two main sectors - sea and air. The sea search covers 352 square nautical miles while the air area covers 488 square nautical miles," Admiral Zulkifli Abu Bakar said in the statement by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

The search area covered by Malaysia on Monday, when the US warship collided with an oil tanker off Singapore, was 100 nautical square miles or 343 sq km.

Datuk Zulkifli said the US had requested Malaysia to contribute two of its aircrafts to conduct the search in Malaysian waters.

"The two aircrafts are MH60-Seahawk and MV-22 Osprey. MMEA has informed via POTU (the Air Force Operations Centre) that the request has been approved this afternoon".

The maritime agency said that assets from Singapore and Indonesia were involved with the search and rescue but that their operations were limited to areas within its own borders.

Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said that Malaysia armed forces have deployed six vessels and two helicopters as part of the search and rescue efforts.

"They (the US) appreciate the initiative by our air force and navy. In times of need they know who their true friends are and who are giving them lip service," Datuk Seri Hishammuddin said, according to The Star.

The collision with tanker Alnic MC had tore a hole on the side of the USS John S McCain, flooding compartments. It's the fourth major accident this year involving the US Pacific fleet, sparking a fleet-wide investigation.