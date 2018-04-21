Malaysia election: Umno expels 16 members who filed application to dissolve party

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia's ruling party Umno has expelled 16 members who filed a legal application to have the party dissolved for allegedly violating its constitution.

Umno secretary-general Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor on Saturday (April 21) said the members' move clearly violated clause 20.7 of the party constitution, which stipulates that any member who goes to court over party matters would automatically lose their membership.

Related Story Sign up for ST Asia Report newsletter for Malaysia GE updates and other highlights in the region

"These 16 people are probably wolves in sheep's clothing, thorns in the flesh. If they want to betray the party, it is better that they are out," said Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan, according to national news agency Bernama.

"I have consulted our lawyers and all 16 have been expelled. I will issue the letters today," he told reporters at an event on Saturday.

The 16 members had on Friday filed an application for a judicial review at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, claiming Malaysia's largest party had twice deferred its internal elections, beyond the three-year limit imposed by its own constitution.

Mr Tengku Adnan said the members' allegations were baseless because he had requested the Registrar of Societies (ROS) for approval to have the party elections postponed to April 2019.

"If ROS had not given its approval, we would have had the party elections," he said.

The application comes just weeks ahead of the May 9 general election, and after the ROS had on April 5 temporarily suspended opposition party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) for failing to submit certain documents and information.

"I know what happened," said Mr Tengku Adnan, as quoted by Bernama. "The (political) opposition wanted a tit-for-tat. They were unable to handle their party which had problems with the Registrar of Societies. They know they are weak and will lose (in the general election). So, they cause all kinds of trouble."

Umno last held its polls on Oct 19, 2013. The party, which leads Malaysia's ruling coalition Barisan Nasional, was first given leave last year by the ROS to postpone its polls to April 19 this year. In March, the ROS told Umno it could again postpone its polls, to April 19 next year.