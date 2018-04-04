Malaysia election: Stories, videos, graphics and more

As election fever heats up in Malaysia, The Straits Times brings you comprehensive coverage in the lead up to the 14th General Election that is expected to be called within weeks.

Led by Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh, a team comprising Malaysia correspondents Trinna Leong and Nadirah Rodzi, South-east Asia editor Reme Ahmad, regional correspondents Arlina Arshad, Leslie Lopez and others will fan out across the country - from southern Johor to northern Kedah and eastern Sabah and Sarawak - to bring you the news, views and excitement from the hustings and the voters.

The team will also follow politicians from all parties on the campaign trail to feel the pulse on the ground.

Multimedia features such as videos and interactive graphics will add to our coverage of the closely watched battle at the ballot box.

Will the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition led by Prime Minister Najib Razak retain federal power in the face of a renewed show of unity by the opposition parties led by 92-year-old former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad?

Will there be last-minute surprises? What are the hot-button issues at stake?