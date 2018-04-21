Malaysia election: Restaurant in George Town 'flags off' the race

GEORGE TOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An eatery owner is creatively leveraging on Malaysia's election fever to promote his food.

Mini flags of various political parties have now become the 'perfect toppers' for the nasi lemak and Western food served at Uncle Lan'z in Bayan Baru in Penang's George Town.

Eatery owner Noor Azlan Arif, 42, said he thought it would be fun to decorate meals with randomly picked political party flags as the election draws near.

"We usually put either the Malaysia or state flag on meals but since the elections are coming, I decided to change it," said Noor Azlan.

"I am not very politically inclined but I thought it would be something different.

"I ordered 5,000 small flags of Barisan Nasional (BN), DAP, PAS, PKR, Amanah and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to stick on the food," he said at his eatery along Jalan Mahsuri.

Noor Azlan said the move has received positive feedback on social media.

On why there were no individual flags for BN's component parties, Noor Azlan said everyone knew they came under the BN coalition.

He said after the general election, it will be World Cup fever, and the flags of participating countries will be used. The World Cup begins in Russia on June 14.

Project engineer Sharifah Ahmad, 26, said she was surprised when her meal came with a political party flag.

"My meal came with one flag and I thought maybe the stall owner was a supporter. But then I noticed my friends meals too were adorned with different party flags," she said.

"It is a great and unique way to create awareness about the general election."