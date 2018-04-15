Malaysia election: Former DPM Muhyiddin to contest Gambir state seat in Johor

LEDANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's former deputy prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be contesting in the Gambir state seat in northern Johor.

"I came to test the response before making up my mind," said the president of the temporarily-deregistered opposition party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

"I held in-depth discussions with the local leaders and they said to me that this a good seat for me to contest in.

"There is very good support here," he said in Gambir town on Saturday (April 14).

He refused to say if he would defend his Pagoh parliamentary seat, which he has held for almost 40 years, between 1978 and 1986 and from 1995 till now.

The former Umno deputy president won the Pagoh seat under the Barisan Nasional ticket. He was sacked from Umno in 2016.

Muhyiddin, who is also Johor Pakatan Harapan chairman, said he expected similar support from voters in other areas in the state.

On Friday, Muhyiddin remained mum on whether he will defend his Pagoh parliament seat, although saying that it was an obvious choice.

Gambir has 20,975 registered voters comprising Malay (58%), Chinese (40%) and Indians (1.5%), and less than 1% Orang Asli voters.

In 2013, Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk M. Asojan won the seat by a slim majority of 310 votes, getting 8,705 votes to defeat PAS candidate Datuk Dr Mahfodz Mohamed who got 8,395 votes.

Independents Mohd Zan Abu and Yunus Mustakim managed to get 837 and 261 votes respectively.

Also present at the ceramah was DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang, who urged voters to support Muhyiddin and Pakatan candidates here.

He said Pakatan aims to capture the Ledang parliament seat that comprises the Gambir, Tangkak and Serom state seats.

Ledang has 70,478 registered voters comprising Malay (54%), Chinese (41%), Indian (4%) and less than one per cent Orang Asli voters.

In 2013, Datuk Hamim Samuri won the seat by a majority of 1,967 votes when he got 30,619 votes to defeat PKR Hassan Abdul Karim who managed 28,652 votes.