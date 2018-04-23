Malaysia election: Mahathir's party can operate as usual for now, after court grants stay order

KUALA LUMPUR - The political party of Tun Mahathir Mohamad can operate as usual for now after it was granted on Monday (April 23) a stay by the Kuala Lumpur High Court, against a temporary deregistration order by the Registrar of Socities (ROS).

The court also granted leave to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) to challenge ROS' provisional dissolution order, the Malaysian media reported.

PPBM's lawyer Rosli Dahlan told Malaysiakini online news that Justice Azizah Nawawi had ruled that PPBM secretary-general Shahruddin Mohd Salleh had shown that there was an arguable case.

ROS director-general Surayati Ibrahim on April 5 told the party to suspend its activities, saying PPBM had failed to submit documents and details on its annual general meeting in December last year, as requested by the registrar.

PPBM was given 30 days to fulfil the ROS request, failing which it will be disbanded permanently.

The party appealed against the order.

PPBM is part of Pakatan Harapan (PH), a four-party opposition alliance that also faces hurdles at the ROS, which has refused to register PH as a formal coalition due to the alleged irregularities at PPBM.