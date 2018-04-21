Malaysia election: I will always support him, says Mahathir's wife Siti Hasmah

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Her eyesight isn't as sharp, and she's not as energetic as before.

But Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali will be "the first one" to support her husband if he becomes Prime Minister again.

The 91-year-old wife of Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, 92, candidly shared that she "hesitated at first" and questioned if her husband really wanted to be Malaysia's seventh prime minister.

"He said it's very simple. It is his duty to the country and to Malaysians to become PM7 if they wanted him to do so.

"So, if it is fated and God willing, he will do his job. And I will be the first one to support him," she said at the PKR headquarters here.

Dr Siti Hasmah added that she will also have to "look after" Dr Mahathir, who was prime minister from 1981 to 2003.

Asked if she would be contesting in the May 9 election, she jokingly said "Putrajaya", leading to laughter in the room.

Dr Siti Hasmah, who has been following her husband to political events, said the opposition has received positive response from the people.

As for Dr Mahathir's health, Dr Siti Hasmah, ever the dutiful wife, ensures his programme isn't too hectic.

"We try to keep late events at intervals," she said, adding that they also refrain from overeating, have regular rest and stay hydrated to take care of their voices.

"It is important to meet people and attend events. But now, we have to be selective because we are no longer young," she said.

Earlier, Wanita Pakatan Harapan chief Zuraida Kamaruddin said there was a possibility the opposition will not achieve its target of fielding 30 per cent women candidates in the upcoming election.

She said this was due to the overall lack of participation of women in politics.

"We are in the process of grooming more women to be effective leaders. Insya-Allah, we will have 30 per cent or even more in future," she added.

On how Pakatan funds its campaign, PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said it was mainly through crowd funding and contributions from individuals.