Malaysia Election Commission's redelineation report to be tabled on March 28

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The motion on the Election Commission's (EC) redelineation exercise will only be tabled for its first reading next Wednesday (March 28), the the Dewan Rakyat, the lower house of Parliament was told, stymieing expectations that it would be tabled on Thursday (March 22).

Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia announced that the report has been placed on the tables of lawmakers, but then told MPs they were not allowed to read it until the embargo is lifted next Wednesday.

"However, I want to remind everyone that the documents are embargoed until it is tabled for its first reading on Wednesday, March 28," said Pandikar Amin on Thursday.

The Dewan Rakyat has allocated this entire week for ministries to wrap up debates on the Royal address.

On Monday, the Finance Ministry tabled the Supplementary Supply (2017) Bill 2018 for its first reading.

The motion on the proposed redelineation, once it has been debated and passed in the Dewan Rakyat, will be gazetted upon receiving the Royal assent.

It need not go to the Senate to be debated and passed. The motion also needs a simple majority of 111 lawmakers, to be passed.