Malaysia election: AirAsia to deploy more flights for May 9 vote, says Tony Fernandes

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - To encourage Malaysians to exercise their right to vote, AirAsia will deploy more flights during GE14, said its group chief executive officer Tony Fernandes

"We are going to deploy AirAsia X 330 (planes) at times it's not flying. Revenue team working overtime to get this done. Say thanks to them," his tweet read.

In a series of tweets, Tan Sri Fernandes said the budget airlines would freeze any unsold seats on the day before and after polling day on May 9, adding that these seats will be sold at low fares.

Related Story Sign up for ST Asia Report newsletter for Malaysia GE updates and other highlights in the region

According to Fernandes, flight tickets to Sarawak on May 8 and 9 will be fixed at RM120, flights to Sabah at RM199, while flights to Peninsular Malaysia is set at RM99.

"Flights from Johor Bahru will follow the same pricing as from KL," he tweeted.

Fernandes also suggested that Malaysian airports waive any airport tax.