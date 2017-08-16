Malaysia deploys special anti-terrorism troops for SEA Games

A total of 427 Malaysian army personnel, including 32 officers, will be involved in tackling emergency situations, including terrorist attacks, during the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur. Known as the Anti-Terrorism Readiness Troop, the soldiers will be stationed at army camps in the Klang Valley, including at Sungai Besi, Wardieburn and Batu Kentonmen, and can be deployed at a moment's notice. Armed forces personnel will also be working with the police to monitor and patrol 38 locations in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya throughout the Games, which begin on Saturday. Malaysian Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said he was impressed by the armed forces' preparedness, after witnessing a counter-terrorism demonstration by the troops on Monday.