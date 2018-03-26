Malaysia charges three with attempting to carry out terror attack in Johor

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A court in the Malaysian state of Johor on Monday (March 26) charged three men for attempting to carry out acts of terror in the city centre and possessing terror-related materials.

Nik Muhamad Zaini Nik Hassan, 37, and Ismadi Mohd Nor, also known as Ismail, 30, were both charged at the Sessions court in Johor Baru before Judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

They were alleged to have intended to attack a government building along Jalan Abu Bakar road in Johor Baru. The road is located not far from the state's largest hospital and near the main square.

The duo had been planning their attack at a restaurant in Johor Baru between Dec 11, 2017, and Jan 31 earlier this year.

The two face a prison sentence of not more than seven years and are liable for a fine upon conviction.

In another case, a security guard was also charged at the same court for possessing videos relating to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror group.

Mohd Zaki Ibrahim, 49, was alleged to have stored the videos inside two Samsung mobile phones at a substation guard post located at the Bandar Baru Permas Jaya suburb of Johor Baru at around 12.30pm on Feb 27.

The charge is under paragraph 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code (Act 574). If found guilty, he can be sentenced under Subsection 130JB(1) of the same Act, which carries a maximum seven years jail, a fine.

No plea was recorded from all three suspects, who were not represented by lawyers. Judge Kamarudin has set April 26 for the case to be mentioned again.