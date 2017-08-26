Malaysia Cabinet approved further search operations for missing US sailors: Hisham

JOHOR BARU (The Star/Asia News Network) - The Cabinet has agreed for the Royal Malaysia Navy to continue its search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate the missing sailors following a collision between a US warship and a merchant vessel off Teluk Ramunia in Kota Tinggi.

Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said that he had brought the matter up during a recent Cabinet meeting and it was agreed that the SAR for the missing sailors would continue.

"When we faced the MH370 tragedy a few years ago, a total of 26 countries came forward to assist with the search and rescue operation.

"Now, there is no reason for us not to do the same," Datuk Seri Hishammuddin said during a press conference after the launch of the Sembrong Umno division meeting here on Saturday (Aug 26).

The warship USS John S. McCain was involved in the incident that took place at 4.5 nautical miles from the coast in Teluk Ramunia at about 5.30am on Monday.

The US Navy on Tuesday found remains inside sealed sections of the damaged hull of the USS John S. McCain, which is moored at Singapore's Changi Naval Base.