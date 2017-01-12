Malaysia boy's intestines pop out in freak bicycle accident

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A routine evening ride on his bicycle turned into a nightmare for a 12-year-old boy in Johor when an accident caused his stomach to be punctured and his intestines to emerge from the wound.

Pictures of the boy sitting on the road holding what looked like his intestines have been widely circulated on social media since Tuesday (Jan 10).

An eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said she saw the boy in a group of 15 children riding their bicycles down a hill near Jalan Banang, Taman Bukit Tiram in Ulu Tiram at 2pm.

The victim hit a small speed bump and fell off his bicycle.

"At first, I thought he was fine as he looked calm. But as soon as I noticed something protruding from his stomach, I started to panic and called the ambulance immediately," she said when contacted on Wednesday (Jan 11).

An ambulance from the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) arrived 30 minutes later and rushed the boy to the hospital for emergency treatment, she added.

One of the boy's friends said the bicycle handle went askew in the accident and punctured the victim's lower abdomen, causing his innards to fall out through the cut.

She also added the boy lived in Taman Bestari Indah and had just returned from school when the incident happened.

When contacted, HSI director Dr Arbain Lani confirmed that the boy underwent a two-hour surgery on the same day at 5.34pm.

"The patient is in a stable condition and was given antibiotics after the surgery.

"He is being monitored," he said, adding that the boy was still warded.

Seri Alam OCPD Supt Jokhiri Abd Azizi said there was no report lodged on the incident.