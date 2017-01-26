Malaysia Airlines' CNY video featuring Malays speaking Mandarin a hit with netizens

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Chinese New Year video by Malaysia Airlines is warming the hearts of netizens.

The 1.41-minute clip, which was uploaded on Wednesday (Jan 25), has an interesting start -- non-Chinese Malaysians articulating their holiday greetings in fluent Chinese.

The video periodically cuts to different locations and people expressing their well wishes.

Many Chinese commentators noted how fluent the well wishers were in the language, with a few saying that the cast's grasp of the language was better than theirs.

"The uniqueness of Chinese New Year in Malaysia is about how all races celebrate together," said a man named Ashwin in the video.

As of Thursday evening, the video has been shared over 5,000 times, with more than 10,000 likes on the airline's official Facebook page.