Malaysia Airlines' CNY ideo featuring Malays speaking Mandarin a hit with netizens

Malaysia Airlines released a Chinese New Year video showing non-Chinese Malaysians speaking in fluent Chinese.
Malaysia Airlines released a Chinese New Year video showing non-Chinese Malaysians speaking in fluent Chinese.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK VIDEO
Published
56 min ago

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Chinese New Year video by Malaysia Airlines is warming the hearts of netizens.

The 1.41-minute clip, which was uploaded on Wednesday (Jan 25), has an interesting start -- non-Chinese Malaysians articulating their holiday greetings in fluent Chinese.

The video periodically cuts to different locations and people expressing their well wishes.

Many Chinese commentators noted how fluent the well wishers were in the language, with a few saying that the cast's grasp of the language was better than theirs.

"The uniqueness of Chinese New Year in Malaysia is about how all races celebrate together," said a man named Ashwin in the video.

As of Thursday evening, the video has been shared over 5,000 times, with more than 10,000 likes on the airline's official Facebook page.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping