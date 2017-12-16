Malaysia abruptly cancels controversial system involving Muslim pilgrims after uproar

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian government abruptly cancelled on Saturday (Dec 16) a new system for visa applications and insurance for umrah (mini Haj) following a public uproar.

Tourism and Culture Deputy Minister Mas Ermieyati Samsud announced the introduction of the new system just a day ago on Friday, saying it was meant to better manage Muslim pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia.

But Tourism and Culture Ministry secretary-general Datuk Rashidi Hasbullah, on Saturday was quoted by Astro Awani - news site of the popular private TV channel - as saying the plan has been cancelled.

He said this was done after taking into consideration complaints from the public and the relevant stakeholders in the industry.

With the general election just months away, it was unclear why the government chose to announce the start of the system on Friday, as it will affect Malay Muslims, its major votebank.

The new system was called the Integrated Manasik Monitoring System or Imams, with each pilgrim paying an extra RM90.10 (S$30) to visit the holy Islamic cities of Mecca and Madinah in Saudi Arabia.

The extra fees consist of RM45 for using the new system, RM40 to buy insurance for each pilgrim, and RM5.10 for the goods and services tax (GST), Datuk Mas Ermieyati had said.

Each of the 65 travel agents currently licensed to offer umrah packages in Malaysia would have to go through a private company that manages Imams for visa applications for their clients from the Saudi embassy.

Each travel agent currently sends its own officers to deal with the Saudi embassy.

A typical umrah package in Malaysia costs upwards of RM6,000 per person, meaning the new fees would add 1.5 per cent in extra costs.

With more than 200,000 Malaysians going for umrah each year, Imams would collect a revenue of more than RM18 million a year.

But the insertion of the unpopular GST into visits to the holy land and the introduction of a middleman company raised the ire of many people, judging from their comments on social media.

The Association of Umrah and Haj Travel Agents, Papuh, said on Friday that the system, which had been discussed with the tourism ministry for several months, was unnecessary.

Papuh chairman Datuk Seri Razali Mohd Sham told Astro Awani on Friday "Why is a company set up six days ago appointed to supervise Imams? For Papuh, the handling of the system isn't clear".

The issue went viral after Malay rights group Isma put on social media news of the system's implementation and added its own research into shareholders of the company behind Imams.