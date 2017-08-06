11. Catch world's biggest flower at Gunung Gading

Mount Kinabalu in Sabah comes to mind at the mention of "mountains" and "Malaysia". But the Gunung Gading National Park in neighbouring Sarawak also warrants a visit.

The mountain, named after the legendary Princess Gading (a guardian of three mountain peaks), is touted as one of the best places in the region to see a Rafflesia in bloom. It is said to be the largest and most beautiful flower in the world. Home to a range of wildlife, the park has three nature trails.

12. 'Rice' and shine at Kedah Paddy Museum

Malaysia's agrarian history is carefully curated in the country's premier padi museum - and only the fourth padi museum in the world after Japan, Germany and the Philippines.

Located in Kedah, the country's "rice bowl state", this three-storey building features exhibitions on padi cultivation in Malaysia and around the world.

13. Food-for-thought artist

"Eye candy" would probably best represent what Malaysian food artist Samantha Lee does.

A busy mother of young children, Ms Lee started devising all sorts of quirky lunch box meals for her children to encourage them to eat well, fashioning scenes from fairy tales like Little Red Riding Hood and cartoons like SpongeBob SquarePants from food. Ms Lee has over 700,000 followers on her Instagram account @leesamantha and has been featured on E! Online and The Rachael Ray Show.



Malaysia's agrarian history is carefully curated in the country's premier padi museum - and only the fourth padi museum in the world after Japan, Germany and the Philippines - located in Kedah. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



14. Jungle Bird cocktail

Rum, Campari, lime juice, pineapple juice and syrup - these simple ingredients make up the Jungle Bird, an internationally renowned classic cocktail that was created in Kuala Lumpur. Concocted in 1978 in the Aviary Bar at the old KL Hilton, every cocktail bar in KL worth its salt (and bitters) knows how to serve it.



Rafflesia (above) in bloom



15. Cutting-edge gaming connection

Malaysians are used to seeing local gamers compete in eSports tournaments around the world, but how many know that there is a local connection to the gaming equipment they use? The all-Malaysian arm of Taiwanese company Pixart Imaging Inc designed the most important component in popular gaming mice such as the Logitech G502 and G900, as well as Razer's Deathadder and Abyssus - the optical sensor that gives them the sheer accuracy needed for gaming.