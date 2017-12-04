Malacca's monorail to resume service on Monday after four-year break

MALACCA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, Bernama) - The only tourist monorail that circles Sungai Melaka here is resuming operations on Monday (Dec 4) after being suspended for four years.

City mayor Datuk Zainal Abu said the service would operate from 10am to 10pm on weekdays, with extended service till midnight on weekends.

"Currently, only one coach which can accommodate up to 15 people will travel each round which will take 30 minutes," he said, adding that tickets would be sold at RM10 (S$3.30) each.

The 1.6km line, built at a cost of RM16.5 million connects Taman Rempah to the Hang Tuah Station on Jalan Bunga Raya.

The service was part of the state's aim to draw more tourists.

Its operations were suspended in 2013 due to a string of technical faults.

Soon after the monorail service began on Oct 20, 2010, it stalled at about 100m from its main Hang Jebat station with about 20 passengers on board.

A year later, 18 tourists from Hong Kong, their tour leader and guide were left stranded in the carriage after it came to a stop 300 m from the Hang Jebat station.

This led to Land Public Transport Commission's decision to discontinue the service.

The project is a joint venture between Melaka Historic City Council, state subsidiary Kumpulan Melaka Bhd and Agibs Engineering and Construction Sdn Bhd.