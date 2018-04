KUALA LUMPUR - The year-old political party of former prime minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad has been told by the Registrar of Societies (ROS) to suspend its activities, and not use its logo for the next 30 days.

Malaysian news media reported that the ROS said on Thursday (April 5) that Dr Mahathir's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) must submit more documents to satisfy the registrar's requirements, or it may face permanent deregistration.