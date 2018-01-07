Mahathir Mohamad named opposition candidate for PM

SHAH ALAM - Malaysia's former premier Mahathir Mohamad is the opposition coalition's candidate for Prime Minister if it wins in the country's next general election, expected to be held within months.

The Pakatan Harapan pact made the announcement at its convention on Sunday (Jan 7), reported the Malay Mail Online.

According to an agreement signed by leaders of all four of Pakatan's component parties on Saturday, Tun Mahathir must give up the position to jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, once Anwar is released from prison and given a royal pardon.

Anwar is the founder of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, while Dr Mahathir leads Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Pakatan also named Anwar's wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as the opposition candidate for deputy prime minister.