Mahathir lawyers object to inquiry panel probing central bank, say breach of natural justice

PUTRAJAYA - Lawyers of former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday (Aug 8) objected to a panel set up to investigate alleged foreign exchange losses suffered by the central bank in the 1990s, saying it constitutes a breach of natural justice as two of its members were part of a special task force that recommended the inquiry.

But the six-member panel ruled that they could preside over the inquiry and said interested parties can be represented but subjected to terms of reference.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) was set up to probe allegations of a cover-up surrounding billions of dollars in foreign exchange trading losses at Bank Negara Malaysia in the 1990s when Tun Dr Mahathir was prime minister.

Dr Mahathir's lawyers, speaking on the first day of the RCI proceedings in Putrajaya, objected to the involvement of Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) Chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan, who chairs the six-member panel, and Special Task Force to Facilitate Business (Pemudah) Co-Chairman Tan Sri Saw Choo Boon. Both men were in the special taskforce which recommended the RCI to the Cabinet last month.

The other four members of the panel are High Court judge Datuk Wira Kamaludin Md Said, Bursa Malaysia Bhd Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan, Malaysian Institute of Accountants member K. Pushpanathan and Finance Ministry Strategic Investment Division director Datuk Dr Yusof Ismail, who is also the commission's secretary.

Lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla said earlier that there had been no communication from the RCI secretariat as to whether Dr Mahathir would be called as a witness.

"As stated before by Dr M, he is ever ready and willing to cooperate with any lawfully-constituted RCI or a competent court," he was quoted as saying by the Free Malaysia Today website.

The RCI hearing was adjourned till Aug 21. The panel is expected to complete the probe within three months from the date of its setting up on July 15 and the report would be submitted to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Oct 15.