Mahathir fails in bid against panel

PETALING JAYA • The Malaysian High Court yesterday dismissed former premier Mahathir Mohamad's application for leave to file a judicial review of a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) decision not to remove two members on its panel.

The RCI was formed to probe foreign exchange losses incurred by Malaysia's central bank in the 1980s and 1990s when Tun Dr Mahathir was prime minister.

On Aug 8, its first day of sitting, Dr Mahathir's lawyers had sought to disqualify Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan and Tan Sri Saw Choo Boon from being members of the panel on the grounds of natural justice, because the two men had earlier been part of a task force that probed the losses and recommended to the Cabinet that an RCI be set up.

But the six-member panel ruled that they could preside over the inquiry, as their appointments were approved by Malaysia's King.

Dr Mahathir has filed an appeal against the High Court decision dismissing his application for leave.

According to his lawyer, Mr Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, an urgent motion to hear the application to stay the RCI proceedings was filed at the Court of Appeal yesterday and will be heard today.

The RCI is due to sit next on Monday.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK