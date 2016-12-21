Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes off eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA - A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off eastern Indonesia on Wednesday (Dec 21), it was reported.

There was no tsunami alert issued, Xinhua news agency quoted an official from the meteorology and geophysics agency as saying.

The quake, which occurred at 8.17 am local time, had its epicentre at 184 km northeast Maluku Barat Daya and the depth at 173 km under sea bed, the official was quoted as saying.

“We did not issue a warning for tsunami. This quake is not dangerous as its centre is deep,” the official said.

Indonesia lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called “the Pacific Ring of Fire,” making it prone to quakes.