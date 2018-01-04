Port Dickson crash: Truck moving downhill when driver lost control, police probe finds

PORT DICKSON (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The truck that crashed into the car of a Singapore family in Malaysia on Wednesday was moving downhill when the driver apparently lost control, a preliminary police probe has found.

The runaway truck crushed the family's multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), a Honda Stream, killing four members of the family, who were believed to be on a holiday.

They were at a traffic light at the Lukut-Sepang T-junction in Port Dickson when the truck ploughed into their MPV and three other vehicles.

A video of the crash shows the truck travelling at speed through the intersection just before the collision.

Madam Maimunah Sapari, 51, Ms Nur Amalina Rosli, 21, and Ms Dayana Sarah Rosli, 18 - died at the scene and were taken to Port Dickson Hospital. The driver, Mr Rosli Samad, 54, died en route to Seremban Hospital, police said.

The truck also hit a motorcycle, a Mercedes-Benz and a Perodua Myvi. The motorcycle rider was injured. The occupants of the other cars escaped serious injury.

The spokesman said the 54-year-old truck driver ran off after the accident but later gave himself up at the Lukut police station. He will be remanded on Thursday (Jan 4) to assist in investigations.