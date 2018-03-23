Lorry driver in Port Dickson crash which killed 4 Singaporeans claims trial

PORT DICKSON (THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 54-year-old lorry driver pleaded not guilty to four charges of causing death by reckless or dangerous driving on Thursday (March 22).

P. Mani claimed trial at the magistrate's court in Malaysia for causing the deaths of four members of a Singaporean family in a road accident in Lukut in January.

He is accused of causing the deaths of 53-year-old Rosli Samad, 50-year-old Maimunah Sapari and their two children, 20-year-old Nur Amalina and 17-year-old Dayana Sarah.

He allegedly committed the offences at the Jalan Sepang-Lukut traffic light junction at 2.30pm on Jan 3.

The family were on their way to Port Dickson for a holiday and were passing through Lukut when tragedy struck.

They were waiting at the traffic light junction and were about to move towards Port Dickson when a runaway lorry coming from the direction of Sepang crushed their multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

A preliminary police probe revealed that the lorry was moving downhill when the driver apparently lost control.

Fire and Rescue Department personnel took almost two hours to extricate the victims from the mangled wreck.

A crane also had to be used to lift the lorry from the crushed MPV.

Mani was charged under section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides a jail sentence of between two and 10 years and a fine between RM5,000 (S$1,680) and RM20,000 for each charge.

Magistrate Siti Khairiah Abdul Razak set bail at RM32,000 and fixed re-mention for April 16. She also ordered Mani's driving license to be suspended.

A. Ashwini prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.