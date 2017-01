Ten-year-old Mohd Adam Haridh Amizi showing off the cockles he picked up at Batu Hitam beach in Kuantan, the state capital of Pahang, yesterday. Dozens of people rushed to the beach after hearing that the strong waves caused by the monsoon had washed ashore many types of sea creatures. Districts in nine Malaysian states, including Pahang, have been hit by floods this week caused by the annual monsoon season.