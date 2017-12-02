Landslides, floods kill 20 in Indonesia's East Java

JAKARTA - At least 20 people were killed and five others were missing as landslides and floods battered Indonesia's East Java province, Xinhua news agency on Saturday (Dec 2) quoted an official as saying.

The landslides and floods were triggered by a tropical cyclone, dubbed Cyclone Dahlia.

Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency said the number of people forced to leave their homes rose to 2,050 on Saturday from 1,879 a day earlier.

The landslides and floods in the Pacitan district of East Java province has devastated 1,709 houses.

"Search for the victims is going on and evacuation has been carried out, involving personnel from disaster agency and search and recuse offices as well as soldiers, policemen and volunteers," agency spokesman Mr Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told Xinhua.

The agency on Friday urged the public to be prepared for heavy rainfall as weather forecasts indicate that Cyclone Dahlia will be over the south-eastern part of the Indian Ocean with a maximum wind-speed of 95kph.

Mr Sutopo told the news agency that the cyclone has affected 28 districts East Java, Yogjakarta and Bali, where Mount Agung is still belching smoke.