KLIA runway closes after Malaysia Airlines plane tyres deflate during landing

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) will be closed until further notice after a Malaysia Airlines (MAS) plane's tyres deflated while landing, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday (May 2).

"Malaysia Airlines flight MH726 from Jakarta today had two of its tyres deflated after landing safely at KL International Airport at 7.13am," the statement said.

"Runway 2 at KLIA will be closed until further notice."

Passengers and crew safely disembarked from the aircraft and were transferred to the terminal by bus.

Their baggage was also sent to the terminal by bus.

"The airline will be investigating the cause of the incident on the Boeing 738 aircraft," said MAS.

"Due to aircraft shortage, some flights utilising this aircraft will be upgraded to be operated by the Airbus 330 aircraft and we are looking into deploying the Airbus 380 aircraft to service the Australian routes," it said.

MAS said safety is the airline's No. 1 priority and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to passengers.