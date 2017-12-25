KLIA aerotrains down on Sunday due to high volume

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The aerotrains at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) were down for emergency maintenance due to high volume of passenger movements on Sunday (Dec 24).

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) said that 16 buses were provided to ferry the passengers between the main terminal and satellite buildings.

"KLIA handled a high volume of passenger movements from 8am to 8pm today (Sunday), whereby the trains had moved about 95,000 passengers during that period, said MAHB in a statement posted on its Facebook on Sunday night.

"Due to the heavy usage, the trains were withdrawn for an emergency maintenance in order to ensure the parts are serviced for continued operations," it said.

MAHB said there were ample buses to ferry arriving and departing passengers and the situation was managed by the operations team on the ground.