A Malaysian cargo train derailed at the Bank Negara station in Kuala Lumpur yesterday morning, disrupting railway services in the Klang Valley. According to the New Straits Times, the 12-coach southbound cargo train derailed at about 3am. The incident affected thousands of commuters at the Kuala Lumpur, Bank Negara, Putra and Segambut stations. Rail operator Keretapi Tanah Melayu said repair works were under way, and it would take three days for regular train services to resume.