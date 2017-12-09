KL-S'pore high-speed rail to run half hourly

SEREMBAN • The Kuala Lumpur-Singapore non-stop high-speed rail (HSR) service will run every 30 minutes, said MyHSR Corp project delivery director Mark Loader.

This express service will run from Bandar Malaysia, at the outskirts of downtown Kuala Lumpur, to Jurong East in Singapore.

"The non-stop express service will reach Singapore in 90 minutes and passengers boarding at Bandar Malaysia station will be able to clear Singapore Immigration before boarding," Mr Loader said at a media briefing in Negeri Sembilan's capital, Seremban, yesterday.

MyHSR, a unit of Malaysia's Ministry of Finance, is working with Singapore's Land Transport Authority on the HSR project.

A similar road trip between KL and Singapore in a car would take some four hours.

The HSR will also offer a Malaysian domestic service that will see the train stop at all stations along the route, and this will also run every half-hour.

Mr Loader said the proposed frequency was based on projections made by the company, taking into account that currently there were some 60 flights a day between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

"Those taking the domestic service from other stations, such as Seremban or Melaka, will have to clear Singapore Immigration at Iskandar Puteri station and then take the train into Singapore," he said.

Eight stations will be built along the 350km line - in Bandar Malaysia, Bangi-Putrajaya, Seremban, Melaka, Muar, Batu Pahat, Iskandar Puteri and Jurong East in Singapore.

The domestic service from Bandar Malaysia to Iskandar Puteri in Johor, will take 120 minutes in total.

From Iskandar Puteri, passengers will be able to take a shuttle train service, which will take another 15 minutes, to Jurong East.

Only 15km of the HSR line will be in Singapore.

Mr Loader said the project is due to start at the end of next year and is scheduled for completion in 2026.

"We are now conducting a public inspection exercise and getting the people's feedback on the proposed alignment as well as other related matters," he said.

"I am happy to say that we have received more than 9,000 comments and suggestions during this public inspection exercise which will be held till Jan 31 (next year)," he said, adding that the exercise began on Nov 1 this year.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK