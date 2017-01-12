KL club bombing trial delayed

KUALA LUMPUR • The trial of two Malaysians who allegedly bombed a nightspot near Kuala Lumpur, said by police to be the first bomb attack by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in the country, has been delayed after their lawyers withdrew from the case.

New lawyers will be appointed on Jan 24 for Imam Wahyudin Karjono, 21, and Jonius Ondie, alias Jahali, 24, the judge said.

The trial was expected to start yesterday, with testimonies from 12 witnesses over two days.

Imam and Jonius are facing eight charges of attempted murder, and one charge of using hand grenades.

High Court Judicial Commissioner Nordin Hassan said that if the accused require a lawyer appointed by the court, he will get one for them.

The four lawyers for the two men said they had to discharge themselves from the case as they would not have been able to represent their clients fairly because they had limited time to study the case documents given to them.

The case is being closely followed because the bombing of the Movida restaurant and bar in Puchong, Selangor, last June was the first that the police fingered as being directed by ISIS.

Police said then that the attackers were guided by a Malaysian terrorist based in Syria. Eight people were injured in the incident.

Counter-terrorism forces have foiled 14 planned attacks by ISIS-inspired Malaysians, and have charged 122 people.

