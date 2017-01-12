KL cabby scalps tourists $256 for 5-min ride

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama) - A taxi-driver has had his licence revoked after charging two tourists RM800 for a 1.5-km ride in Kuala Lumpur last month.

The Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) said on Thursday (Jan 12) it had terminated the cabby's licence as well as his vehicle permit for over-charging after investigating a complaint filed by the tourists, who are from France.

The tourists were charged the fare for a ride from Kuala Lumpur City Centre to the National Mosque on Dec 17, a 1.5-km journey that normally takes only five minutes.

"SPAD will take legal action against the operator. If found guilty, the operator could face a fine and/or jail term and the vehicle, forfeited," SPAD said in a statement.



The taxi-driver charged the tourists RM800 for a route that lasted 5 minutes. PHOTO: THE STAR / ASIA NEWS NETWORK



"The individual involved will also be blacklisted to prevent him from getting a taxi operator's licence in future," it said.

SPAD said the cabby had contravened requirements under Section 22 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 .

"The Section provides for only one valid driver registered with SPAD to offer the taxi service and is required to use the meter to determine the fare of the budget taxi, as well as producing a receipt for the journey," it added.