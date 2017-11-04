Kindergarten teacher in Malaysia arrested for abusing four-year-old student

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A kindergarten teacher has been arrested for abusing a four-year-old student in her class.

The teacher, 19, had allegedly slapped the student on both sides of her face on Tuesday (Oct 31) until she bled from her ears.

Kajang OCPD Asst Comm Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said the principal of the kindergarten in Sungai Jerlok, Kajang, had alerted the father of the child shortly after the incident.

"When the father went to the kindergarten, he found his daughter crying with bruises on her face, and blood coming out of her ears," he said when contacted on Friday (Nov 3).

The victim was sent to Kajang Hospital for treatment and doctors confirmed she had soft tissue damage in her cheeks and ears.

"She is traumatised and is refusing to go back to the kindergarten," he said.

The teacher was arrested on Thursday and has been remanded for three days.

"She has no criminal record and her urine came back negative for drugs," he said.